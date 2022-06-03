(WETM) — A tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate-86 between Campbell and Savona at around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Video from the scene shows the trailer crashed into trees alongside the interstate eastbound on June 3. In the video, there are several first responders tending to the vehicle. There is no current word on the status of the driver or any injuries.

According to a reporter on the scene, State Police, State Police Investigators, State Fire, Campbell Fire, Savona Fire, and AMR Ambulance were all at the scene of the crash.

18 News has called the Steuben County Sheriff’s office and is waiting on a response. We will follow up with more details as they are released.