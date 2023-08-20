BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A tractor-trailer crashed and drove off the highway near the Big Flats Walmart.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, an officer was patrolling the area near the Walmart plaza on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 20 when he saw smoke and the back of a tractor-trailer off the road at the top of an embankment that leads to water. The vehicle appears to have missed turning at the curve on I-86, causing it to go across the highway onramp before hitting the guardrail and going down the embankment.

The officer called for assistance, and rescue crews from Big Flat Town and Country were able to remove the driver from the cab of the tractor-trailer. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Crews are still working to remove the tractor-trailer, which is partially submerged in the water.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.