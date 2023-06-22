CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – The I-86 westbound was completely blocked off in the Town of Chemung after a tractor-trailer rollover crash.

Reports of the crash first came into 18 News around 11:20 a.m. of a tractor-trailer crash between the Lowman exit (Exit 58) and the Chemung exit (Exit 59) on the westbound I-86 on June 22, 2023.

New York State Police then confirmed the rollover and said the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was also responding to the scene. Footage from the scene showed the truck on its side and partially hanging off the highway and traffic at a complete standstill east of the crash.

Details are extremely limited. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.