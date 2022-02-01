Tractor-trailer rollover spills scrap metal on road in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southport Fire Department responded to a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon that left metal spilled along the road and traffic at a crawl.

Photos from a reporter on the scene showed the truck rolled over with the contents spilled—what appeared to be scrap metal—onto the side of the road. The reporter said the crash happened not far from the Southport Fire Department. Traffic was partially closed and was moving slowly.

The Fire Department confirmed with 18 News that a tractor-trailer had rolled over on Clemens Center Parkway near Cedar Street around 4:00 pm. Southport Fire and Pine City Fire both responded to the scene.

The Fire Department was unable to provide more information at this time. This is a developing story; 18 News will provide more information as it becomes available.