Tractor-trailer rolls over into a ditch to avoid school bus in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tractor-trailer rollover accident on State Route 13 near Seeley Road early Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a log truck traveling northbound came upon a stopped school bus with red lights flashing and was unable to stop. The truck turned into a ditch to avoid hitting the bus and other vehicles where it rolled over.

The Sheriff’s Office says there were no injuries and the log truck was the only vehicle to suffer any damage. The driver of the truck was issued traffic tickets returnable to the Town of Cayuta Court.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, New York State DOT, Odessa Fire Department, Schuyler Ambulance, and T and R Towing.