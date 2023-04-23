APRIL 24 UPDATE (WETM) – Police said that two people were killed in a crash with a parked tractor-trailer on I-86 Sunday evening.

New York State Police said a 72-year-old woman and a 58-year-old woman were killed in the crash that was reported around 6:44 p.m. on April 23, 2023. According to NYSP, the crash happened on I-86 westbound between the Big Flats and airport exits.

The police report said that a 76-year-old man from Brooklyn was driving west on I-86 when he crossed over two lanes of traffic and hit a disabled tractor-trailer parked on the north shoulder of the highway.

The two women who died were both passengers in the vehicle. Another passenger and the driver were taken to Robert Packer Hospital. Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, a Florida man, was not injured.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Emergency responders are on the scene of an accident involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer on I-86 West Bound in Big Flats at Exit 50.

Big Flats Fire, New York State Police, and Horseheads Police Department are on the scene, including Erway Ambulance.

According to a reporter on the scene, State police have traffic turning off Exit 50 North.

18 News is working to confirm all the information. We will bring you any information that we can obtain as we get it.