Traffic advisory for Waverly Homecoming Parade

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly Central School District will be holding a Homecoming parade on Friday, Oct. 18 beginning at 4 p.m., starting at Waverly High School.

The parade will travel the following streets before concluding at East Waverly Park:

Wilbur Street

Spring Street

Center Street

Chemung Street

Ithaca Street

Parking will be available at Waverly Village Hall on Ithaca Street.

Motorists are advised that during the parade the above roads will temporarily close to ensure the safety of participants.