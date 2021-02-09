Traffic backed up on I-86 Westbound early Tuesday morning

TOWN OF CHEMUNG (WETM) – 18 News was on the scene of a rollover accident early Tuesday morning.

Reports of the accident first coming into the 18 newsroom around 7:15 Tuesday morning leaving traffic backed up on I-86 between exits 57 and 58.

Our 18 News reporter on scene says that they saw one vehicle on the back of a tow truck with damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Chemung County Sheriffs controlled the scene with the help of New York State Police and the Wellsburg fire department.

There is no word at this time of any injuries but 18 News will keep you up to date with the latest information.

