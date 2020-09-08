Traffic changes coming to Old Ithaca Road for Newtown Creek Levee Improvement Project

(WETM) – Traffic along Old Ithaca Road will be shifted for three weeks starting on Sept. 9 to allow for the construction of drainage structures and pipes along the east shoulder.

A traffic shift will move traffic to the west shoulder and southbound travel lane between the Village Line and Ridge Road.

Construction work will be staged to minimize disruption to driveways along the corridor.

Short-term delays may occur as equipment and trucks are positioned for the drainage work.

Those with questions should contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 739-3896.

