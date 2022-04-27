ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The West Elmira Police Department has put out a reminder that Traffic will be increased around Town Hall this weekend due to the Opening Day Baseball Parade.

The parade will take place on Saturday, April 30th, and is expected to be in full swing from 11:30 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Police say that the parade will head out of the park heading north on Hendy Ave, turn west on Church St, then south on Grandview, crossing over Water Street.

Traffic will also be increased due to Drug Take-Back Day being held at this time, as well as a class at the fire department. Police say that they will try to make the event happen as quickly as possible.