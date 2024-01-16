HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A traffic light at a popular intersection in Horseheads is broken and expected to be out of service for hours, the Horseheads Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

According to police, the traffic light at the Westinghouse Road and W. Broad Street intersection broke following a vehicle crash sometime Tuesday morning, Jan. 16.

Police say that the traffic signal control box was damaged and that the light is not functioning properly at the intersection, and requires repairs.

Police say that repairs to the box could take hours as the New York State Department of Public Works has been notified, with a repair time of five to six hours.

According to New York State Law, when a traffic light is not functioning the intersection must be treated as a four-way stop sign, with right-of-way rules following a complete stop.