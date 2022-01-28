Traffic stop leads to weapons arrest in Southport

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested after a traffic stop in the town of Southport on Friday.

Ryan M. Mahood-Coolbaugh, 25, of Elmira, was pulled over in the town of Southport after officers noticed him speeding and making unsafe lane changes, police say.

Further investigation and a search of the vehicle revealed that Mahood-Coolbaugh was in possession of a .22 caliber rifle and a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which he legally couldn’t possess.

Mahood-Coolbaugh has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a vehicle, Unsafe Lane Change, and Speeding.

He was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail in-lier of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond.