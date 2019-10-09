Trailer fire, explosion in Towanda sends woman to hospital

Breaking News
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Northern Tier woman was seriously injured in an explosion after her mobile-home in Bradford County caught fire on Tuesday.

First News Now is reporting it happened just before 1 p.m. at a mobile home located on the 5-hundred-block of Meredith Colony Lane, just off from Route 220.

The woman suffered burns was flown to a trauma unit for treatment, according to FNN. The trailer was destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of this fire and explosion are under investigation.

