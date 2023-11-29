WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — Two people are displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Westfield sometime late Tuesday, a local fire chief confirms.

According to Chief Bill Goltz of the Cray Hose Company, a call for a structure fire came out around 7:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Crews responded to a trailer home on Hancock Hollow Road as it was already engulfed in flames, resulting in more departments being called to the scene to help put out the fire.

Goltz told 18 News that the two residents of the home weren’t there at the time of the fire and that no one was injured during the fire-fighting efforts.

Goltz said that the home was being heated by a wood stove, but did not say if this was the cause of the fire as that is still under investigation.