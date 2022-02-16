Trailer home suffers damage in Hornell fire; one person transported to hospital

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A trailer home suffered severe damage in a structure fire in Hornell Wednesday afternoon.

According to PEISH News and Videos, the fire was on Flanagan Road and crews responded around 3 P.M.

Matt Donovan, Fire Chief for South Hornell Fire Department, told 18 News that he believes the fire started near the woodstove and since the trailer was older the fire moved easily throughout it.

Departments from South Hornell, Canisteo, North Hornell, Arkport, and Fremont were all requested to the scene.

Donovan said one person had to be transported to Saint James from the scene but was only for a check over to be made sure they were okay, no other injuries were reported by the chief.

Video showed at least four fire trucks as well as a Hornell City Fire Ambulance on the scene of the trailer fire. The trailer reportedly suffered severe damage from the blaze, with flames seen coming from the windows and a billow of smoke rising above the home.