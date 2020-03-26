1  of  4
Breaking News
Chemung County confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 6 cases Chemung County confirmed 3 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 6 in the county Fire crews battle overnight barn fire in Caton Senate passes $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to coronavirus pandemic; House vote later this week

Trailways suspends service from Elmira to Syracuse, New York City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Trailways has suspended several bus service routes, including Elmira to Syracuse and New York City.

A representative from Trailways tells 18 News that their Elmira to New York City route has been suspended.

A list of additional suspended services was provided on the company’s website.

The following trips have been cancelled effective March 23 as part of our reduction in service.
These cancellations will remain in effect until further notice:

Schedule 960 – Departing Elmira, NY at 8:45 AM EST with service to Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR)

Schedule 969 – Departing Syracuse, NY at 4:45 PM EST with service to Elmira, NY

If you purchased your ticket from Trailways.com, the company has waived all re-booking fees if you are traveling between Wednesday March 4th, 2020 and Wednesday April 15th, 2020. 

Click here for more information and to begin the re-booking process.

If you purchased your ticket at a retail location, you’re asked to visit that location or contact the Customer Care Center for more assistance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now