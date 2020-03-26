Trailways suspends service from Elmira to Syracuse, New York City

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Trailways has suspended several bus service routes, including Elmira to Syracuse and New York City.

A representative from Trailways tells 18 News that their Elmira to New York City route has been suspended.

A list of additional suspended services was provided on the company’s website.

The following trips have been cancelled effective March 23 as part of our reduction in service.

These cancellations will remain in effect until further notice: Schedule 960 – Departing Elmira, NY at 8:45 AM EST with service to Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) Schedule 969 – Departing Syracuse, NY at 4:45 PM EST with service to Elmira, NY

If you purchased your ticket from Trailways.com, the company has waived all re-booking fees if you are traveling between Wednesday March 4th, 2020 and Wednesday April 15th, 2020.

Click here for more information and to begin the re-booking process.

If you purchased your ticket at a retail location, you’re asked to visit that location or contact the Customer Care Center for more assistance.