Transit bus, pickup truck collide on the Clemens Center Parkway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A transit bus and a pickup truck collided on the Clemens Center Parkway shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The accident happened at the corner of Clemens Center Parkway and East Gray Street.

18 News is on the scene of an accident at the corner of Clemens Center Parkway and East Gray Street in the City of Elmira where a truck was involved in an accident with a city bus. This is a developing story so stick with 18 News both on air and online for the latest. pic.twitter.com/ybGaTpTO86 — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) September 29, 2020

There did not appear to be any injuries and there were people on the bus at the time of the accident.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.