Transit bus, pickup truck collide on the Clemens Center Parkway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A transit bus and a pickup truck collided on the Clemens Center Parkway shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The accident happened at the corner of Clemens Center Parkway and East Gray Street.

There did not appear to be any injuries and there were people on the bus at the time of the accident.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

