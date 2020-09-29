Transit bus, pickup truck collide on the Clemens Center Parkway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A transit bus and a pickup truck collided on the Clemens Center Parkway shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The accident happened at the corner of Clemens Center Parkway and East Gray Street.
There did not appear to be any injuries and there were people on the bus at the time of the accident.
18 News will have more information as it becomes available.
- Scott, Graham meet with SCOTUS nominee on Capitol Hill
- Dolly Parton announces release date for Netflix Christmas movie
- Corning Center reports 4 COVID-related deaths
- Wednesday’s Pollen Outlook (9/30/20)
- Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 moments that defined the night