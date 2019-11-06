Transportation agencies prep for winter

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s that time of year again and you may love it or hate it, there is no in-between. As winter approaches we have to get our jackets out of storage, start running the heater and start breaking out the sweaters.

However, it is not only us that have to start prepping, transportation agencies start way before we do. The New York State Department of Transportation starts winter preparations in June every year, simply waiting for the temperatures to drop.

They make sure the trucks are in working order, the salt is ready to go, and the drivers are trained up to face the worst the region can offer.

At the Horseheads branch of the NYSDOT, there are 13 trucks ready to tackle the winter and make sure roads are driveable for everyone. With 13 trucks, they staff 13 drivers as well.

Right now the salt storage is at capacity, but they said that they can move through their storage a couple of times in a season, depending on the harshness of the winter.

The 18 Storm Team is forecasting some winter weather for Thursday night into Friday, the NYSDOT is aware and prepared and offer safety tips for motorists heading into the winter season.

If you are stranded, stay inside your car as that is the safest place and notify authorities. The plow trucks drive slowly so be mindful of them on the roadways. Only drive the speed that conditions allow and simply take your time.

They said that when a specific event is on the horizon, they start planning three days ahead of time if enough notice is available. They start looking at the forecast and working with state and local partners to be best prepared for whatever the event can bring.

As always, the 18 Storm Team will keep you updated with the latest forecasts to keep you safe this winter.