ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The city of Elmira has announced changes to its trash pick-up dates for the holidays.

Due to Christmas and New Year’s Day both falling on a Monday this year, the city is changing its pick-up dates to allow employees to spend the holidays with their families. Instead of a Monday pick-up for these weeks, trash will be collected on that Saturday instead.

For the week of Christmas, residents who would normally have their trash picked up on Monday, Dec. 25, will have their garbage picked up on Saturday, Dec. 23. For the week of New Year’s, residents who would normally have their trash picked up on Monday, Jan. 1, will have their garbage picked up on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Residents are asked to place their garbage and recycling at the curb on Friday evening before each of the above dates for collection. The regular pick-up schedule will begin again on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.