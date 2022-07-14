TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A traveling zoo exhibit will make its way through Bradford County later month, giving kids the chance to see a variety of climbing, flying and slithering critters up close in person.

Cool Zoo—a Florida-based organization that describes itself as an educational, non-profit, and conservationist wildlife exhibit—will be at the Troy Fair from July 25 to July 30, 2022 at the Alparon Community Park.

Guests at the fair will be able to see and learn animals like Hopper and Boing, the zoo’s kangaroos, as well as Swamp the alligator, “Jake from Snake Farm” the eight-foot boa constrictor, sugar gliders, parrots, and more. Cool Zoo said guests will get to learn in-depth details about each animal.

“It is an honor to participate in this wonderful event and present the community with the opportunity to receive an education on these beautiful creatures,” said Cool Zoo CEO Jim DeBerry. “We hope that through our efforts, people will have a newfound appreciation for these amazing animals.”

Presentations will take place daily at noon, 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. with animal ambassadors.