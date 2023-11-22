SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary is inviting the community to participate in its annual Tree for Life event to raise funds for Guthrie Hospice.

This event serves as an opportunity for the community to remember their loved ones while also raising money for Guthrie’s hospice program. A tree lighting ceremony will be taking place at the Guthrie Clinic Atrium in Sayre on Monday, Dec. 4, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Community members can participate in the event by purchasing lights or an ornament in remembrance of a loved one. These lights and ornaments will serve as both a donation and a symbol of love and remembrance of those that have been lost.

Donations for the event can be made online, by mail or in-person. To mail or personally submit your donation, print and fill out the online form with a check made payable to Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary. All donations that are made by Nov. 27 will be acknowledged in a video that will be shared on Guthrie’s Facebook and website.

For more information or to make a donation, visit guthrie.org/treeforlife.