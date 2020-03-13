Tree Removal on Route 1049 Begins Next Week

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – CriLon Corporation, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor, is set to begin a tree removal project along Route 1049 (Leraysville Road), over Cold Brook, approximately .9 mile east of the Route 187 intersection, in Windham Township, Bradford County.

The contractor will be performing selective tree cutting, removal, and trimming using daylight signing with flaggers. The trees are being removed in preparation for a bridge replacement, which will take place in July of 2020, during which time a detour will be established using Route 187 and Route 1053.

The tree removal is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 17, during daylight hours, weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled using daylight signing with flaggers.

The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, April 1.