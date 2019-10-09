Trial underway for local chiropractor accused of sexual assault

Breaking News
(WETM) – The trial for a local chiropractor charged with sexual abuse after police say he inappropriately touched a female client in 2016 is now underway.

Jeremiah Wright, 31, of Campbell, was charged with third-Degree sexual abuse, a misdemeanor after an alleged incident at Wright’s East First Street Office in Corning.

A 48-year old woman told police Wright made improper contact with her at his business, Wright Choice Chiropractic.

Police said Wright has no criminal history in Corning City Police Records.

