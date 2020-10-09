Trick-or-Treat hours and Halloween events across the Twin Tiers

(WETM-TV)- Halloween 2020 is just around the corner here in the Twin Tiers and amid the COVID-19 pandemic its time to start planning all of your celebration options this spooky season.

Trick-or-Treating:

Mansfield Borough- 10/31 from 6-8 PM

Wellsboro- 10/31 from 6-8 PM (Due to COVID-19 there will NOT be a parade this year)

Sayre- 10/29 from 6-8 PM

Athens- 10/31 from 5-7 PM

Waverly- No time set (up to local residents)

Horseheads- Not set at this time

Elmira- Not yet set

Corning- CANCELED

Elmira Heights- Not set at this time (Should know by 10/13)

Watkins Glen- Not set at this time

Montour Falls- Not set at this time

MORE TO COME!

Other Halloween Events:

10/24- Trunk or Treat: Grand Central Plaza, 1020 Center Street, Horseheads, 11 AM – 1 PM

10/31- Trunk or Treat, Chapel Park, 83 Personius Road, Southport, 12 PM – 2 PM

10/31- ‘A Spooky Good Time!’ Halloween costume event for kids, Desirae’s Creations, 1015 Kendall Street, Horseheads, 10 AM

10/30- Spooky Stacks “Drive-In” Event, Steele Memorial Library, 266 E 14th Strest, Elmira, 4 performances- 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30 PM

10/30- EFRC Virtual Halloween Party, Elmira Family Resource Center, Virtual Event, 11-11:30 AM (Goodie bag pickup 10/28 prior to party, 650 Baldwin Street, Elmira)

To report Trick or Treating times in your area or to inform 18 News of your Halloween event call the news room at (607)-733-8658 or send us a direct message on our Facebook page.