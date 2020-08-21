Trinity Episcopal Church in Elmira closing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Trinity Episcopal Church in Elmira will be holding its final service on Sept. 6, according to a staff member in the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York.

News of the church’s closing was first shared on its Thrift Shop Facebook page.

The church has not shared any other information on it’s Facebook or website regarding why it will be closing. Trinity Church was incorporated as a parish on June 12, 1833, and in 1850 the parish purchased the corner of West Church and North Main Streets.

The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Oct. 31, 2007.

