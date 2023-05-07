TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — Rummage sale fans and residents looking to declutter should be preparing for Troupsburg Community Yard Sales Day.

On Saturday, May 13, residents around the Troupsburg area will be hosting yard sales. Hungry shoppers can stop by the Troupsburg Fire Hall from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for burgers and hotdogs. All proceeds from the fire hall sale will go towards the Heritage Day Celebration. The Heritage Day Celebration hasn’t been scheduled yet this year, but it’s typically held in July.

Community Yard Sales Day is being organized by the Troupsburg Betterment Committee.