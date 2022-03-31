ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the trout fishing season is right around the corner, and the DEC has already begun to stock the waters with over a million trout.

Fishing in New York State is a highly anticipated, world-class experience that brings seasoned and amateur anglers to our waters in every corner of the State every spring. DEC’s extensive fish stocking efforts throughout the State are certain to complement our existing healthy fisheries and make the upcoming harvest season a success. Basil Seggos – DEC Commissioner

Today, workers from the Bath Hatchery and BOCES student volunteers were busy stocking rivers around Corning. Charles Wlasniewski, a Fish Culturist working out of the Bath Hatchery expressed excitement about the upcoming season, saying that he was looking forward to wading into the stream he grew up near. He had a few words of advice for would-be anglers.

Just go let a line, and go have some fun fishing in New York. We have a lot of great fishing opportunity, and you’re doing yourself an injustice if you’re not out there enjoying this resource that we provide. Charles Wlasniewski – Fish Culturist, Bath Hatchery

While trout fishing is a year-round activity in New York State, catch and release ends on April 1 and anglers can begin to harvest the trout they catch until October 15.

The DEC launched an interactive Trout fishing map last year so anglers can find the best place to fish and get information on stock, fishing access, season dates and regulations. You can find the map here: Trout Stream Fishing Map User Guide

Happy fishing!