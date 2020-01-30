Troy Area High School student checked out after suspected pill use

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A student at Troy Area High School was examined after officials suspected the student may have ingested pills, according to the Troy Borough Police Chief.

The student was checked as a precaution, according to the chief, who also said that first responders went to the school thinking there was an overdose.

18 News received a viewer tip that an ambulance was at the high school and that a student may have been involved.

The Troy Area School District had no comment on the incident when reached out to on Thursday afternoon.

Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman tells 18 News he was not called to the school.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.