Troy Area School District receives written threat

Local News

CREDIT: TROY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT FACEBOOK PAGE

TROY, Pa. (WETM-TV)- According to the Troy Area School District’s Facebook page, the High School Administration was made aware of a written threat of violence in the high school around 9:15 am.

The threat assessment team was convened, Law Enforcement was notified immediately, and an investigation was conducted.

According to the school, they are confident that they have identified the student who wrote the threat.

The student is currently being addressed and appropriate action is being taken by law enforcement and the school district.

