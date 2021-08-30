Troy Area School District requiring masks inside school building, buses

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Troy Area School District will require students, staff, and visitors to wear face coverings while inside school buildings.

The mandate will also include bus rides, indoor sporting events, and extra-curricular activities.

The district says that the decision is in line with CDC recommendations and that students will not be considered “close contacts” if they are wearing a mask and someone near them tests positive for COVID-19.

Students who do not adhere to the policy will be sent home from school after the third offense and will need to enroll in virtual learning.

According to the CDC, Bradford County has a “high transmission rate” of COVID-19 with a 10.5 percent 7-day positivity average. Only 34.8 percent of the county is fully vaccinated, the sixth-lowest in the state just ahead of Tioga County.

Superintendent Dr. Eric T. Stair released a statement on the district’s website regarding the mandate, saying the goal is to have students safe and in school five days a week.

Dear Trojan Family, I wanted you all to be aware of the following information regarding required masking for our district.Based on recommendations from the CDC, DOH and our local health officials within our community, along with recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Troy Area school district will require all students and bus drivers (when present on the bus) to wear face coverings to and from school and to all athletic/extracurricular events, and field trips. The district will require that all students, visitors, and staff wear masks as recommended by CDC and DOH while inside the school buildings to include indoor sports and extra-curricular activities. As a district we are concerned about the safety and welfare of our students, faculty, and staff. We are concerned with spreading the COVID illness and concerned with keeping our schools open. We want our students to be safe and remain in school 5-days per week in the classroom with their teachers. When having to conduct close contact tracing in the school, the CDC has made it clear that when students are wearing masks appropriately, the students would not be considered close contacts and would not have to be excluded from school. For these reasons we feel the safest way to protect everyone in the school given the current COVID pandemic, is to require everyone to wear masks while on the bus and while inside the school buildings to include indoor sports and extra-curricular activities. The administrative regulation regarding how our administrative team will enforce masking for the students is listed below. 1st offense – Parent is called. Parent will be reminded that student is required to wear a mask in school as per the health & safety plan- otherwise student needs a 504 plan with medical documentation. The parent may contact the support services department to inquire about a 504 plan. Parents will be made aware that if the student continues to violate the expectation by not wearing a mask then the school would be placing their student into the Troy Virtual Academy. A parent letter would be sent home including this information 2nd offense- parent phone call (student is reminded that a mask is required unless medical documentation is provided)- without medical documentation you are required to wear a mask as per the health & safety plan. A parent letter would be sent home reminding them that a third offense results in non-disciplinary enrollment of the student in the Troy Virtual Academy for the safety and welfare of the other students in the building 3rd offense parent phone call- student gets sent home (student becomes enrolled in the Troy Virtual Academy for the safety and welfare of the other students in the building) Sincerely, Dr. Eric T. Stair

Superintendent Troy Area School District

Northern Tioga School District announced earlier this month that masks would not be required while on school property. School districts in New York are under a state-wide school mask mandate announced by Governor Kathy Hochul.