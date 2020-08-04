Troy Area School District unveils temperature scanner ahead of schools reopening

Video posted on Troy Area School District Page

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Schools in Pennsylvania are expected to reopen for the 2020-2021 academic year after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, which is still ongoing. While reopening is going to be difficult for school districts across the country, Troy Area School District has unveiled a piece of technology that will make things safer and easier.

In a video posted on their Facebook, members of the Troy School District faculty tested out a temperature scanner that can read one’s temperature from about three feet away. It appears to simply be a thermal camera. When you stand in front of the camera, it can read your face and if it does not detect a fever, it says “normal temperature, please proceed.” A few people tested it in the video and the process seems smooth and simple.

Although it is feared that some people could carry the COVID-19 virus without running a fever, this scanner will catch those who do have a fever and it even works while wearing a mask.

The Troy Area School District shall welcome back students on Thursday, August 27 according to their district calendar.