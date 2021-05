TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The 145th Troy Fair, labeled as “the largest event in Bradford County” will return this summer from July 26-31 at Alparon Community Park.

Events scheduled this year include the Roots and Boots Tour, bull riding, demolition derbies, and tractor pulls.

Tickets for the fair will go on sale starting May 11 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $8 and includes admission, parking, on-grounds entertainment, select rides, and the fun house.