TROY, Pa. (WETM) — The 146th Troy Fair is making its return starting Monday, July 25.

Events, rides, vendors, entertainment and so much more will be available all week at the fair for the entire family to enjoy.

Crews have been setting up over the weekend to get everything ready for the big day on Monday. New events are expected for this year’s fair including active duty military and veterans day on Thursday the 28th where all active duty service members and veterans get free admission by showing their military ID.

According to Fair President Kathy Jenkins, a Dairy Day is prepared where different dairy products can be sampled, as well as, a CoolZoo that’s new to the fair this year. The zoo will have kangaroos, a sloth, a tortoise, and other exotic animals to see.

The fair runs from the 25th to the 30th, admission is $10, and a whole list of events and activities, times, and more, can be found on the fair’s Facebook page and website.