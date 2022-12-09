BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Troy man has been sentenced to additional time in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after assaulting an officer inside the Bradford County Jail in January of 2022.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Doyle K. Bonnell, 23, was sentenced to 27 to 72 months, with fines of $250 plus court costs for the following offenses.

Aggravated Assault of Law Enforcement

Deadly Weapon Enhancement, Felony 2

2 counts of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

According to the Bradford County District Attorney, Bonnell had assaulted the officer inside the prison back on January 7, 2022.

Donnell was sentenced back in April for a previous assault where he had attacked correctional officers inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility.