Troy man sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Jesse Blake, 24, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 years to 20 years, plus court costs for multiple sexual assault charges.

Blake pled guilty to two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, a felony of the second degree, Corruption of Minors, a felony of the third degree, and Aggravated Assault, a felony of the first degree.

Officer Taylor Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Blake for the offense occurring on March 26, 2019; and Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blake following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on January 6, 2019.