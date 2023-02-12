TROY, Pa. (WETM) — The Troy Area School District released a statement on Facebook Sunday announcing the death of one of its teachers on Saturday.

According to the statement, Christine Woodward died in a car accident on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Woodward was with the school district for nearly 15 years and worked as an elementary teacher at East Troy, WR Croman, and Intermediate Schools. The district said she was an active member of the booster clubs and was, “considered a mother figure to many of our students,” the district said.

According to the district, “She will be remembered as a dedicated staff member who, over the years, made so many strong connections with whom she encountered.”

The school district will be offering support and counseling and will have them available for as long as they are needed.

The district is encouraging families to talk about what happened in whatever way is appropriate for each family.