Troy Town Cruisers set to host ‘NY Tag Night’

TROY Pa. (WETM-TV)- Do you or someone you know have a New York “Tag” on your classic car or truck? You’re invited to join the Troy Town Cruisers for ‘NY Tag Night.’

The event will be held Tuesday, July 21 in Troy, Pennsylvania for their weekly Cruise-In.

The Troy Town Cruisers want to pack the lot so as Old Blue eyes said “Start Spreading the news”.

You can join everyone at the First Citizens Community Bank from 5PM-8PM.

There will be door prizes and a 50/50. A food booth, ice cream and pizza. Bring your car and show it off at a well known social event.

For more information on the event and the Troy Town cruisers be sure to visit their Facebook page.