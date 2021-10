BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders are at the scene of an accident on Route 352 where a truck went off the road and crashed into an above-ground swimming pool.

The white pickup truck with a cab struck a mailbox and fence before crashing into the side of the pool. Reports of the accident came into the 18 Newsroom shortly before noon on Monday.

It’s not known if there are any injuries at this time. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Glow Fire Department are both on scene.