STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A truck driver has been airlifted after his vehicle fell off the side of road down a steep embankment.

The accident happened near Shauger Road in Cameron Mills when the vehicle was parked along the side of the road, which gave out under the truck. Officials at the scene say the driver was airlifted in critical condition.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.