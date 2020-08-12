Truck driver in critical condition after Canton Township crash

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Brandon Stine, 24, of Montgomery, Pa., was LifeFlighted to Robert Packer Hospital with unknown injuries after an accident on August 11.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a dump truck being driven by Stine went over an embankment on Ellenton Mountain Road around 10:45 a.m. State Police say that the dump truck, a 1999 Kenworth Northwest, “failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.”Stine’s condition is unknown at this time.

Officials at Guthrie tell 18 News that Stine is in critical condition at this time.

State Police say the crash is still under investigation and a detour was set up at the scene.

The road was closed between Route 3012 (Grover Road) in Canton Township, Bradford County and Adams Road in McNett Township, Lycoming County.

A truck detour is in place using Route 154, Route 1003 (Ellington Mountain Road) in McNett Township, Lycoming County, Route 1005 (McIlwain Road) in McNett Township, Lycoming County, Route 4003 (Ellington Mountain Road), Route 4002 (Ellington Mountain Road), and Route 154, in Fox Township, Sullivan County.

Canton Fire Department, Western Alliance Ambulance, and Fulmer Recovery and Transport assisted State Police at the scene.