ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was delayed on Elmira’s southside Monday morning after a truck hit an overpass.

The CoorsLight truck didn’t clear a railroad overpass on W. Hudson and Clemens Center Parkway around noon on Monday. The trailer suffered significant damage to its roof after it was sheared by the concrete.

Traffic was delayed until the truck was able to become unwedged from the overpass, but has since reopened. It’s unknown if the overpass suffered any major structural damage.