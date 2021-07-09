Box truck rolls off Route 414 hill in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A truck fell off Route 414 and briefly rolled down a hill in Watkins Glen on Friday.

According to viewers, the truck rolled off the road shortly before 1 p.m. Video shows Schuyler Ambulance and Watkins Glen Fire Department at the scene. According to the viewer, the driver of the truck appeared to be out of the vehicle.

According to Watkins Glen Police, State Route 414 from County Route 16 to N. Franklin St near H&R Block is shut down.

18 News is en route to the accident and will have more information as it becomes available.