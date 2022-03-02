Trucker ‘Freedom Convoy’ rolls through Southern Tier

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – People across the Southern Tier gathered to show support to a trucker ‘Freedom Convoy’ traveling to Washington DC Wednesday afternoon.

The convoy, which follows suit of recent protests in Canada over COVID restrictions, reportedly began in Rochester and drove through the Southern Tier on I-86 on March 2. In Owego, an 18 News reporter said there were around 100 people gathered to show their support for the convoy, meeting at the Court Street Bridge to await the trucks driving on the highway below. Trucks drove by the overpass just before 2:30 p.m., according to reporters on the scene.

Rocco Lucente, who organized the rally, said it was part of the group Tioga Patriots’ way of showing support. A flyer from the group encouraged “anyone who is fed-up and whose heart bleeds Red, White & Blue” to attend the rally. The group claimed the government has taken away freedoms over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, “using the excuse of fears about COVID”.

The convoy was part of a nationwide protest. Rallies could be seen across the country, from Missouri to California. WETM’s sister station in Los Angeles reported that the truckers began driving on February 23 last week.

See more photos from the rally below: