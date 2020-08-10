Trump signs new unemployment benefits via executive order

President Trump has signed four executive orders, which he says will provide financial relief to struggling Americans. The President is taking action after the continuous gridlock in congress over the next relief package, while Americans are clamoring for more unemployment help.

The four hundred dollars a week signed into effect is a cut from the six hundred dollars a week that expired last month. Earlier today 18 News spoke with an Elmira mother of four that was put out of work at the onset of the pandemic who wishes to stay anonymous where she shared her story on how she has struggled and has been treated during this challenging time.

“I spend every day from 8:00 in the morning to about 5:00 at night on hold. And when I actually do get a hold of someone, I have literally been laughed at when I told them I have four kids and I am trying to stay afloat. I have been mocked and ridiculed and made to feel like a scumbag almost just because I am reaching out for help during the pandemic.”

In order to help, 18 News has created a jobs tab on our website. Here you can peruse and post job listings right here in the Twin Tiers.