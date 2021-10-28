Trunk or Treat Event moved to the Arnot Event Center due to weather

BIG FLATS, NY (WETM) – Due to the forecasted weather. the trunk or treat event at Arnot Mall on Saturday, October 30th will be indoors at the Arnot Event Center.

Kids and Families… Come Trunk or Treat the at Arnot Mall with fun, decorated trunks in the Arnot Mall Event Center on October 30th, from 3 pm-5 pm. We’ll be giving away tons of candy and special prizes! There will be a DJ to make this party “bounce”! Local first responder vehicles will be on display for kids to explore…and much more! THIS IS A FREE EVENT FOR TRICK OR TREATING KIDS!

General Public, Non-profits, Municipalities, Churches, Farmers, anyone… CAN SET UP A TRUNK and be a part of the Twin Tiers’ LARGEST Trunk or Treat event of the year! The goal is to create the LARGEST, most magical Halloween Trunk or Treat event in the Twin Tiers for area kids and the Arnot Mall needs your help! It’s your chance to help bring back fun and tradition for everyone as area kids trunk or treat at the Arnot Mall on October 30th from 3 pm – 5 pm. There will be prizes, music, and CANDY! EVERYONE with a desire to help kids have a great Halloween is invited to register their trunk and set up at the Arnot Mall on October 30th. Prizes will be awarded for these trunk categories: Scariest, Funniest, Prettiest, Most “Redneck”, Most Creative. The more trunks we have registered, the more money and prizes each category wins!

THE REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS NOON, OCTOBER 29TH. Register today to be a part of this great event!

It is requested that Trunk or Treaters not arrive earlier than 2:45. Those setting up displays can set-up between 1:30 and 2:30. If you would like to participate in this event, it is requested that you register by Noon on October 29th.

Contact Sarah at the Arnot Mall offices with any questions. (607) 739-8702