TSA finds loaded handgun at Elmira Corning Regional Airport

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The TSA stopped a Potter County man at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport after finding a loaded .380 handgun in his carry-on bag on Sunday, August 8.

The gun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

The TSA alerted airport police, and the Pennsylvania man now faces “a stiff financial penalty for bringing the weapon to the airport checkpoint.”

“I would like to commend the actions of the officers assigned to Elmira for identifying the loaded firearm in the carry-on luggage,” said Bart R. Johnson, Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “Their actions resulted in the prevention of a dangerous weapon from being introduced into an airplane by an individual who had no self-awareness as to where their loaded firearm was.”

The TSA says passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage as long as they’re packaged correctly and declared at the ticket counter. They must be unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and separate from ammunition. Details on how to safely travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA website.