ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News received the following press release Wednesday morning.

“The TSA will be installing new baggage screening equipment at the Elmira/Corning Regional Airport from January 24th to 27th.

The TSA highly recommends all passengers arrive two hours early as carry-on bags will have to be hand searched.

The Elmira/Corning Regional Airports appreciates your patience during this time.”