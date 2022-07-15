ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce’s Twain Country Summer Tours is returning for the 35th year after a two-year hiatus.

Formerly known as the Trolley into Twain Country Tours, the program is designed to promote tourism in the area and to encourage locals to get out and learn more about local history.

Starting July 21, participants will go aboard an air-conditioned bus at the Chemung Valley History Museum located at 415 East Water St. in Elmira. The tours are scheduled out every hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, and offer a 60-minute narrated tour of Elmira and its history, including the Mark Twain Study, the Civil War Prison Camp sit, Arnot Art Museum, and much more.

The last tour of each day, starting at 2 p.m. offers a different route featuring the Mark Twain Study as well as Twain’s gravesite.

“Although using the trolley isn’t an option this season, we’re thrilled to have the tours back and truly grateful for the many community partners who pulled together to make them possible,” said Cynthia Raj, VP of Tourism at the Chamber of Commerce.

The tours will run every week until August 27. Reservations are suggested, but not required, and can be made by calling 607-734-4167. Sign-ups for the tours can be made in person at the Chemung Valley History Museum information desk. Adult tickets are $10, students five to 18 years are $5, and children four and under are free. More information can be found at www.marktwaincountry.com or call the Chamber at 607-734-5137.