Twilight at Tanglewood Fundraiser happening this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- A fundraiser is happening this weekend at the Tanglewood Nature Center.

Twilight at Tanglewood will be an evening of birds, barbeque, and beverages! The fundraiser is on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nature Center and Museum location:

443 Coleman Avenue Elmira, N.Y.

Attendees will have a chance to sample local beers and wines, enjoy snacks, and participate in a silent auction and a liquor pull. Non-alcoholic beverage options will also be available.

Local favorites from Barnstormer winery, Castel Grisch Winery, Iron Flamingo Brewing, Liquid Shoes Brewing, and Red Bird Orchards will be available for tasting. Food is available for purchase from Stone Age BBQ food truck.

The Tanglewood Nature Center and Museum hold a fundraiser annually, but they had to get creative in how they hosted a fundraiser this year. How “Twilight at Tanglewood” came to be was when they were trying to think of a way to be creative and safe with COVID-19 precautions.

Tickets are $40 per person and proceeds from this event support environmental education and conservation of 300 acres of wild habitat. You must be twenty-one or older to enter the fundraiser. All proceeds from the fundraiser will support habitat preservation and environmental education.

A mask is required to go inside to use the restroom, there will be rain ponchos provided in the case of rain, and the event is entirely outdoors.



