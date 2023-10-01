(WETM) — Three animal shelters in the Twin Tiers are offering reduced pet adoption rates for the next two weeks.

From Oct. 1 through Oct. 15, hundreds of animal shelters across the country are participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters program. This program seeks to help homeless pets find homes by making adoption costs more affordable for prospective families. Shelters that participate in the program are charging no more than $50 for adoption fees during the event. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors the remainder of the adoption fees.

The Schuyler County Humane Society in Montour Falls, Animal Care Sanctuary in Smithfield Township, and Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly are all taking part in Empty the Shelters. The shelters are operating during their regular hours, and the application processes are the same: the only thing different about the adoption process is the fees.

More than 189,000 cats and dogs have been adopted during Empty the Shelters programs since it began in 2016. Pets available for adoption during the program can be found on each shelter’s website or by dropping by the shelters.